Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights diverted from Denver International due to tornado
Flights diverted from Denver International due to tornado
Police lights generic
Gateway shooting was not a 4/20 party, attendees say
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
"Stop the bleed" kits
‘Stop the Bleed’ kits bill moves closer to becoming law
Former Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza was censured and charged on April 24.
Judicial tribunal censures and charges former Mesa County District Judge

Latest News

The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’