Lincoln park pool improvements for 2023 season

LINCOLN PARK-MOYER POOL IS ALL CLOSED FOR WINTER. BUT BEFORE IT OPENS IT'LL NEED A LOT OF MAINTENENCE.
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For over 100 years Lincoln Park pool has stood as a place where many, even me, swam for years. It’s a beloved part of the community. Which is why Grand Junction Parks and Recreation made it a priority to complete some routine updates before open season.

“The total budget is just around half a million dollars for these imporvements and it’s really just going to allow us to ensure that this facility is well taken care of,” said Ken Sherbenou, director of Parks and Rec.

$458 thousand from the city capital budget will go towards a new boiler and re-plastering both the kiddy and 50-meter pools. $8 thousand from the Parks and Rec operations budget will go towards repairs.

Every 10-15 years plaster should be replaced, we’re now past that mark.

Mid America Pool Renovation will head these updates.

Contractors will also work to replace the walkway from the exit of the water slide to the pool deck, as part of the walkway eroded.

Since 1922, Lincoln Park pool went through three major renovations, and Sherbenou says they will continue to take care of it for the community. The city decided to keep the costs of annual passes down to encourage more people to use the facility like last year.

Opening season will run from Memorial weekend through Labor day. They will close in September, wrapping up with their annual dog days of summer, partnered with Roice-Hurst.

