Bill signed by Gov. Polis allows farmers to repair their own equipment

Colorado’s agriculture industry is getting the go-ahead to repair critical farm equipment.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s agriculture industry is getting the go-ahead to repair critical farm equipment.

HB23-1011 is allowing farmers and ranchers to repair their farm equipment. Before the bill, all equipment had to be sent to manufacturers to be repaired.

Governor Jared Polis signed the bill making it a deceptive practice for manufacturers to delay or fail to provide resources for equipment repairs.

While the bill allows farmers and ranchers more control over their equipment there are limits.

The bill does not allow owners of farm equipment to make modifications that deactivate safety notification systems. All farm equipment is required to be in compliance with emission laws.

