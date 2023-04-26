Roice-Hurst pet of the week

RHPOTW
RHPOTW(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Estrella!

Four-year-old Estrella has been called “bomb-proof” by Roice-Hurst animal care staff. When walking through loud kennels of dogs, Estrella stays forward focused and chill. She’s ignored the cats she’s met in the shelter so far. Because she was found as a stray, we don’t know if she’s ever lived with kids, cats, or dogs, but she seems to be very well-adjusted. Estrella would do best in a home where she can follow a diet and exercise plan, as she has some extra pounds to shed. She currently weighs 81 pounds. Estrella is an easygoing, endearing girl who would likely do well in almost any kind of home.

If you cannot commit to adoption, you can foster Estrella. For more information, you can call 970-434-7337.

