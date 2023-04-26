Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks community partnerships

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Crime Stoppers stopped by to talk about their community partnerships and jobs within the Grand Junction Police Department.

Kelly Clingman, Public Information Officer with the GJPD, said, “as the Public Information Officer of the GJPD it’s my job to facilitate the connection between the GJPD and the community. I also serve as the main point of contact for the media, I manage our social media, the website, and I organize community outreach programs. This job is just about building those partnerships and that’s what I love so much about this job.”

For more information, you can visit this link here.

