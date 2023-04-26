Lawmaker caught on camera hiding bibles at Arizona State Capitol, report says

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A lawmaker is accused of hiding Bibles from a lounge area at the Arizona State Capitol.

KPHO reports that Bibles were vanishing from the House’s members-only lounge and the situation prompted a security team to place a camera in the room to help get some answers.

And according to the video, the culprit is an ordained minister who’s also a Democratic state lawmaker.

The video reportedly shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in a matter of minutes.

It’s a move that Republican Pro-Tempore Speaker Travis Grantham believes is sinister.

“When I’m watching that, I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is obviously someone who’s got some purpose and some intent, and they know they’re doing something bad,” Grantham said.

The House’s security team said they spotted one of the holy books buried in furniture in the lounge and another in the community refrigerator.

“For an ordained minister to do that, again, it’s nonsensical. I have no clarity as to why it happened,” Grantham said.

Stahl Hamilton responded to the accusations with the following statement:

“Just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state. I am a Presbyterian minister, so I obviously don’t have a problem with the Bible.”

However, Grantham said the statement is not that inspiring.

“No, not at all, the state motto is God enriches. I don’t quite understand the issue of having a Bible available for members to read,” he said.

Leadership reportedly has not received any complaints about the Bibles being in the members-only lounge by Stahl Hamilton.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.