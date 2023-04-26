Gateway shooting: a timeline of events

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A shooting in Gateway last weekend sent one man to the hospital. KJCT 8 News spoke to that man and others who witnessed the shooting. This is a timeline of events according to the man and those witnesses.

KJCT will refer to the victim as ‘the man’ to respect his privacy. As of Tuesday evening, law enforcement have not released any information regarding a suspect, or if they have anyone in custody related to the shooting.

On April 21st, a 43-year-old man had joined his friends at Gateway Canyons Resort for a day of base jumping. He tells us they were down the road in a different canyon coming back to Gateway when a white pickup truck driving the opposite way flipped the group off. Thinking nothing of it, they returned to their campsite for what he called a dance party and celebration of friendship over adventure sports.

A while later, the man decided to pack his parachute for another jump with his friends, before leaving he recounts hearing what he thought were bottle rockets flying overhead. He explained hearing whizzing and popping. He said he turned towards his friend, puzzled, thinking someone was shooting bottle rockets towards them.

He remembers seeing a flash of light coming towards him, just moments before being shot in the stomach. “It felt like a baseball going one thousand miles an hour,” he told us in an interview, “it bent me over and I could hardly breathe,”. Thinking someone was shooting fireworks at the group instead, he told us he ran behind the bushes. At that point he said the pain was getting worse and worse. He looked down and realized there was a hole in his stomach.

“I looked up at my friend and I said, ‘f*ck, I think I just got shot,’” the man told us.

His friend grabbed a first aid kit and gave the man gauze to slow bleeding. When they had service, they called 911 to get an ambulance in route to the resort. Once transferred to an ambulance, the emergency responders brought the victim to a Grand Junction hospital.

The victim had a small caliber bullet pierced through his abdomen and stuck in his stomach. He was rushed to emergency surgery. The victim told us three to four sections of his small intestine were removed.

He spent the next several days and nights in the hospital.

Law enforcement encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact them. Send in an anonymous tip here.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

