Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail

In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra...
In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra Brown. Colorado officials say the former elections manager, Brown, who worked for a county clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment, has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the alleged scheme. Brown served as elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A former Mesa County Elections Manager is headed to jail this Friday.

A judge sentenced Sandra Brown to 30 days and two years probation.

Prosecutors accused her of helping former county clerk Tina Peters make copies of election computer hard drives in 2021.

A Grand Jury indicted Peters for election fraud.

The judge told Brown he can yank this sentence and impose a far longer one if she does not comply with her promise to testify against Peters.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights diverted from Denver International due to tornado
Flights diverted from Denver International due to tornado
Police lights generic
Gateway shooting was not a 4/20 party, attendees say
The new rubbish ordinance is focused on private landowners.
Mesa Co approves rubbish ordinance
"Stop the bleed" kits
‘Stop the Bleed’ kits bill moves closer to becoming law
Former Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza was censured and charged on April 24.
Judicial tribunal censures and charges former Mesa County District Judge

Latest News

Andrea Haitz recall graphic
D51 president Haitz responds to recall effort
Grand Junction Police Department
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks community partnerships
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
CRAZY WEATHER ALL ACROSS COLORADO TODAY. RAIN AND SNOW IN OUR REGION. HEAVY SNOW IN THE HIGH...
Flights diverted from Denver International due to tornado