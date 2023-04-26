De Beque launches $1 million sewer fix

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners signed off on new plans to improve De Beque’s sewer system.

The town is northeast of Grand Junction off I-70.

Town leaders already received $1 million in COVID relief money to help improve the outdated system.

But this week commissioners approved fixing additional problems for the same amount of money.

Turns out small towns like De Beque aren’t alone.

“It’s a big burden for many of our smaller communities to operate. and then also to operate to the current modern standard for water and wastewater, the environmental standards have changed considerably. a lot of those were built in the 70s when standards are different. So we’re working every way we can with them,” said Mesa County Administrator Peter Baier.

Baier explains other Mesa County communities like Gateway and Mack are faced with similar problems and the fix is always expensive.

