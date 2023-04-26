GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control presented Colorado’s 2023 Wildfire Preparedness Plan to Gov. Jared Polis.

According to the DFPC, wildfire season is lasting longer than previous years. The wildfire season is now 78 days longer than it was in the 1970′s.

The newest Wildfire Preparedness Plan focuses on addressing five key areas.

The amount of aerial firefighting resources necessary for the state of Colorado at times of high and low wildfire risk.

The availability of appropriate aerial firefighting equipment and personnel.

The availability of state wildfire engines and staffing for those engines.

The availability of wildfire hand crews, including state inmate wildfire hand crews.

A process for ordering and dispatching aerial firefighting equipment and personnel.

Gov. Polis also talked about a new campaign launching in May called Live Wildfire Ready. This new campaign is encouraging Coloradoans to be ready in the event a wildfire reaches their home.

“The live wildfire ready campaign will share actions that Coloradans can take to live wildfire ready, and of course [wildfires] are part of nature in Colorado.” Gov. Polis said.

Michael Morgan, Director of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said there is no easy solution when it comes to wildfires; however, people can be better prepared for them.

“There is no silver bullet, there is no one thing that will take us out of this risk and threat that we live with live wildfire already, in the drought conditions we’ve experiencing, we have to always be prepared for that.” Morgan said.

The Colorado Fire Service shared steps Coloradoan’s can take to help mitigate the risk of wildfire damage in and around their homes:

Regularly clear leaves, pine needles and other debris from your deck, roof, and gutters.

Rake and remove pine needles and leaves five feet from your home.

Store firewood at least 30 feet from your home.

Move items under your deck or porch to a storage area.

Cut back branches hanging over your roof and within ten feet of your chimney.

Remove flammable material within six vertical inches of your home’s siding.

Mow grass to four inches or less within 30 feet of your home.

Clear brush, shrubs, and other plants within ten feet of propane tanks and gas meters.

Screen attic, roof, eaves and foundation vents and wall-in areas below decks and stilt foundations with 1/8-inch metal mesh.

