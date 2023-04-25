Property taxes on the rise

Taxpayers and property owners can expect to see an increase in property taxes.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Taxpayers and property owners can expect to see an increase in property taxes.

The Mesa County Assessor’s office is concluding the 2023 reappraisal and mail Notices of Value (NOV) to taxpayers on May 1, 2023.

The NOV reflects the sales, data, and analyses from 2021 and the first half of 2022. Brent Goff, the Mesa County Assessor said people can expect to see an increase due to the historic run-up in the real estate market.

“In some cases, there were cars lined up in front of a house as it was getting ready to show. So that’s how lopsided it was and that’s what drove up all the prices.” Goff said.

This reappraisal happens every two years and targets about 88-thousand people. But where is the money going? Goff said the money gets dispersed between the taxing entities.

“Chiefly, the school district gets about 60% of the property tax bill. The other entities like the County, the City, the library, the drainage district, the mosquito district, they all have a choice to lower their mill levy in December, if they so choose, they don’t have to take that increase.” Goff said.

Even with the higher property taxes, Goff said there is good news, home equity is going up. Goff also said it’s ultimately in the hands of the state legislature to make changes to rising tax rates.

Goff said, “The legislature has the largest lever, largest tool in the toolbox is there to lower those assessment rates. If statewide, the values are going up 40% they could just lower the assessment rates by 40% to offset that. That’s the way it should work.”

Goff said he encouraged homeowners to look at their NOV. If their property is listed for a different price than what homeowners think they could have sold it for, Goff said to speak with an assessor to make adjustments.

