From the ground up: KAI dispensary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - About a month ago 10 candidates were selected from a lottery to hold a Marijuana license in Grand Junction. We’re following one recipient through the process of opening one of those businesses.

In 2017 Joey Coleman broke his back while paragliding. In what started as a holistic approach to recovery, Coleman found passion in the cannabis and CBD industry. He founded his company Kai CBD, long before opening a marijuana shop was even on his radar.

His unique branding shows wispy time lapses of the sea, as he explained the word Kai in Hawaiian means the sea. It reminds him of learning to walk again. He said he started to feel like himself again once he got in the water, it made him weightless.

Coleman hopes to make a difference in his longtime community of Grand Junction. Hoping to create more jobs and uplift the industrial area he plans to build on by using unique architecture that aligns with the city code.

With so many shops opening in city limits, some are curious if their pot shops in Palisade will be able to compete. We spoke with Happy Camper owner Colleen Scanlon, she says she’s not worried at all. In fact, Scanlon believes the competition is good. She says the competition challenges her to work harder for her customers, or as Scanlon calls them, “Happy Camper fans.” Over 8,000 “fans” buy from the store consistently from month to month, according to Scanlon.

Now Coleman is focused on finalizing blueprints and engineering designs to be turned into the state and city. He’ll receive a state license after that and begin the building process.

From learning how to walk again, starting his business, and spreading the natural healing of cannabis, Coleman knows what it means to build from the ground up.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.