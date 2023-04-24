Valley rain, mountain snow likely tonight and Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our week is off to a bit of an unsettled start. More rain and snow are in our forecast through Tuesday.

Timing Rain & Snow

Spotty areas of valley rain and mountain snow are likely this evening. That’s not to say everyone will get rain, but we’re all fair game. Most of this evening’s rain and snow will end before midnight, but a round of rain and snow will begin developing by 5-6 AM Tuesday. Valley rain and mountain snow will increase on Tuesday. Most areas should get some moisture, but there can be some spots that miss out - especially during the day when the lower atmosphere is dry. That sets up rain to fall from the clouds and then evaporate before reaching the valley floor. After dark, rain and mountain snow are likely. Some snow may mix with the rain in the valleys if it can fall long enough. It should fade to an end by soon after midnight at the latest.

Forecast Rain & Snow Amounts

Rainfall and the liquid equivalent of any snowfall will range from a tenth of an inch on the low end to nearly an inch on the high end. Most areas will likely get between a quarter inch and a half inch of liquid. Snowfall amounts will range from a trace in the valleys to 2-4 inches on the Uncompahgre Plateau to 6-9 inches on the Grand Mesa and in the Elk Mountains. Upwards of 9-16 inches of snow can fall in the northern San Juans around Telluride and Ouray. Most of the Central Mountains and the Front Range will get up to 5-10 inches of snow.

New Precipitation Adds To Flood Concern

This snow adds to the seasonal runoff that is already beginning to fill many of our rivers. It adds to the threat for flooding. Rivers can rise even in areas where rain hasn’t fallen for several days or more.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with spotty areas of rain in the valleys and snow on the higher terrain. Sunset is at 8:00 PM. we’ll cool from mid-60s around 6 PM to lower 50s by 10 PM. Rain and snow will end by about midnight for most of Western Colorado, the it will begin increasing again by about 6 AM. That means we’ll have some rainy spots and snowy spots up high for the Tuesday morning drive. Low temperatures by morning will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Scattered rain and high elevation snow are likely. The scattered variety means it’s mostly going to be on and off periods of precipitation. The rain and snow will fall periodically throughout the evening, then fade to an end by midnight or soon after. High temperatures will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez.

