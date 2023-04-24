VA Western Colorado Health Care System hiring event

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tomorrow, VA Western Colorado Health Care System is putting on a hiring event.

Vickie Becoat, with the VA, said, “on Tuesday, April 25th from 9AM-3PM, we are having a hiring event at the Mesa County Workforce Center and we have several positions open like LPN’s, food service workers, medical support assistance.”

There are also several other positions that are available. If you cannot make it to the event in person, you can use the QR code attached to attend virtually.

