1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.(file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related.” The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

The school had issued an alert telling students and employees to shelter in place before police announced they had a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Next weather maker to move into the state tomorrow
Japenese beetle eradication graphic
$106,000 contract to eradicate Japanese Beetles
Woman killed by rock graphic
Colorado driver killed by rock thrown through windshield
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 22, 2023
A calm Sunday with sunshine returning
Lake Mead graphic
Lake Mead will be bolstered by upcoming water release, say officials

Latest News

Navajo Bridge spans the Colorado River downstream from Lake Powell near Lee Ferry, the dividing...
Drought task force to consider conservation programs
A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a...
‘It’s all shocking’: Family forced to evacuate home after neighboring houses slide off cliff
No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid
No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore