Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

