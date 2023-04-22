Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Denver Zoo rescue graphic
Denver Zoo rescues animals from closed Puerto Rico zoo

Latest News

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect's escape caught on camera
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots next Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns,...
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat T-wolves for 3-0 lead
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made