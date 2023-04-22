Amber Alert canceled for 2 New Mexico children

An Amber Alert issued for two children from New Mexico has been canceled.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for two children from Española, New Mexico, has been canceled after they were found safe.

The Española Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating 9-year-old Aldo Torrez and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez in an Amber Alert issued late Friday.

They were believed to have been abducted by Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, according to the alert.

The Española Police Department said Saturday afternoon that officers from the department located both boys and that they were safe.

Police were searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Authorities didn’t immediately say whether Pinon had been located.

