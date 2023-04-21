Warming this weekend leads to rain next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The cold air is beginning to relax. Some of us can still cool down to near freezing for Saturday morning, but we’re likely finished with the damaging deep freezes for now.

Weather This Weekend

Warmth will step up from Saturday to Sunday. Sunday will be brighter, warmer half of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy early, but the day will become partly cloudy. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s. Afternoon highs will in the mid-to-upper 50s with lower 60s in a few warmer spots like Cortez. Sunday will be partly cloudy. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s. Afternoon high will be in the low-to-mid 60s. Scattered snow will fall in the mountains. Temperatures across the High Country will mostly top out in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on a drier Sunday.

Our Next Weather Maker(s)

The warming this weekend leads us to a chance for rain on Monday. Monday’s rain may be mostly in the morning, then the afternoon may come with a drier break. Rain may be a bigger deal on Tuesday, and some of that may linger into Wednesday morning before drying and warming finish us off late next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with a small chance for brief rain or snow. Sunset is at 7:57 PM. We’ll cool from middle 50s around 6 PM to near 50 by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for brief rain or snow. Low temperatures by morning will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 33 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 31 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start cloudy, but slow clearing will offer a brighter afternoon. High temperatures will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez.

