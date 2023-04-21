Southwest Arbor Fest

Reminder to go green and protect the planet ahead of Earth Day!
Reminder to go green and protect the planet ahead of Earth Day!(25 News Staff)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Southwest Arbor Fest is happening this Saturday. This is put on by Grand Junction Parks and Rec on Earth Day.

Emily Krause, with the Parks and Recreation department said, “this is the first festival of the season. The community can come out to enjoy the weather on Saturday, it’s at Lincoln Park and it kicks off at 9AM with something new this year, an electronic recycling station. So, if you have an old computer or tv you need to get rid one of you can come down and have free electronic recycling starting at 9AM.”

Don’t forget, we would love to see your pictures from the event. You can submit them on our app or on our website. Happy Earth Day!

