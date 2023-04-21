River safety kiosks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Spring run off is just beginning, so people on Colorado’s rivers need to be cautious. That’s why Grand Junction fire is working to keep people afloat.

Four agencies are collaborating to encourage extra safety precautions to those who plan on going in or on the river this summer. Currents are expected to run fast and dangerous this year thanks to above average snow totals.

Grand Junction Fire Department, Mesa County Sheriffs, Lower Valley fire, and Save a Life Jacket program have decided to offer free lifejackets that can be returned after use.

The CDC reports drowning as the most common unintentional death and most fall victim because they lack the proper swimming capabilities to survive if tipped in a river. GJFD wants you to know there are kiosks lining areas of the river with lifejackets inside. You are encouraged to use one when on or in the river.

Boats and paddle boards should be approved for whitewater, fast currents, and sharp objects. He advises against tubes and blow up pool toys as they could easily be popped.

