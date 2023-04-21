Loma Elementary opens brand-new playground

Kids at Loma Elementary had the treat of being the first to step foot on their brand-new playground.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - Kids at Loma Elementary were in for a treat Thursday when their brand-new playground was opened for the first time.

However, the playground isn’t just for kids, and it includes much more than just play equipment. Staff said the goal of the renovation was to include all age groups so community members, no matter their age, can enjoy the new outdoor space.

The new playground has monkey bars and swings, new soccer fields, a walking path, and much more.

Principal Nicole Wimsatt said it took effort from the school district, staff, and community members to advocate for the grant that paid for the new playground’s construction. Their efforts paid off, and the school was awarded a Great Outdoors Colorado grant.

“We had a number of Loma families, Loma businesses, Grand Junction businesses who donated their time and their services to help make this project happen. And, actually, you can’t receive a [Great Outdoors Colorado] grant without having strong volunteers and donations,” said Wimsatt. “It took a lot of years to save up,” she continued.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night and Friday morning where we'll be cold enough...
Another damaging freeze is likely Friday morning, then slow warming begins

Latest News

School therapist bill graphic
Bill to bring therapists into schools passes with unanimous support
School expulsion bill graphic
State bill could add protections to make it harder to expel students
Woman killed by rock graphic
Colorado driver killed by rock thrown through windshield
Lake Mead graphic
Lake Mead will be bolstered by upcoming water release, say officials