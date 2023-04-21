Denver Zoo rescues animals from closed zoo

By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver Zoo rescued animals from a zoo that closed in Puerto Rico.

The Juan A. River Zoo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recently closed its doors and the Denver Zoo along with the Wildlife Animal Sanctuary will become home to a few new inhabitants.

The Denver Zoo will be rescuing a new red kangaroo, crested porcupine, and marabou stork.

The zoo’s animal care teams are coordinating shipment and once the animals arrive at the zoo, they will be placed in a mandatory quarantine.

The Denver Zoo will announce where guests can see the newest additions at a later date.

