Clouds hang around as next snowmaker impacts the High Country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A Look at our Friday:

Over the past several days, cloud cover has continued across most of the Western Slope, and today will be no different. Again, there is a slight chance that our valleys could see the light scattered shower to a snow shower. The gusty winds that have occurred over the past few days will diminish today, but some breezy winds are likely, with sustained winds staying around five to fifteen miles per hour (mph).

Temperatures are also on the subsequent warming trend. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will sit in the upper to mid-fifties for today.

Upcoming Mountain Snowmaker:

The mountains are going to receive another helping of snowfall on Friday. However, what is different today compared to the past few days is that this snowmaker will bring significant snowfall totals to some locations in the High Country.

The timing of this snowmaker will arrive around the afternoon hours and gradually build intensity towards the late evening into the nighttime hours. Those traveling along the I-70 corridor anytime around the evening to nighttime hours, take it slow and expect snow-covered roads and slick streets. Be aware of any traction and chain that also will go into effect.

Snowfall totals leading into Saturday can sit anywhere from up to two, four, or six inches in the High Country. Those elevations sitting ten thousand feet and higher could see up to one foot, and localized higher amounts are possible.

The Weekend:

Conditions will remain mainly dry for the valleys with a slight chance of a light scattered shower. Cloud cover will continue to hang over the Western Slope. Temperatures will continue to warm, with our four locations sitting in the upper to mid-fifties for Saturday and warming up to the mid to lower sixties by Sunday.

The end of the week will lead to partly cloudy skies, so this will be the best chance to see some sunshine.

Our next disturbance moves in by the start of next week, bringing valley rain and mountain snow.

