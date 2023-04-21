Bill to bring therapists into schools passes with unanimous support

A bill that would bolster mental health care in schools passed with full support from Republicans and Democrats alike, and is now headed to the Governor's desk.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Politics and division are old friends, but Colorado Democrats and Republicans have found a middle ground in mental health resources for schools.

A Democrat-sponsored bill aimed at bringing in more school therapists passed the Colorado House and Senate this week with unanimous approval.

Senate Bill 4 would allow school district to hire therapists who are not licensed by the state Department of Education, as is currently required. However, District 17 Senator Sonja Jaquez Lewis says that this won’t impact how qualified the therapists are. “This bill allows folks that are already credentialed, many of them already working in schools systems to be able to be official,” said Jaquez Lewis

The senator said that the goal of the bill is to make care more accessible for students. “We have kids that are in crisis that cannot find a provider, or maybe don’t have the ability to get to a therapist,” said Jaquez Lewis.

Under the bill, school therapists would still need to have a state license and pass a background check.

The bill is now headed to the Governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night and Friday morning where we'll be cold enough...
Another damaging freeze is likely Friday morning, then slow warming begins

Latest News

Loma playground graphic
Loma Elementary opens brand-new playground
School expulsion bill graphic
State bill could add protections to make it harder to expel students
Woman killed by rock graphic
Colorado driver killed by rock thrown through windshield
Lake Mead graphic
Lake Mead will be bolstered by upcoming water release, say officials