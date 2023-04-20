First freeze warning of the growing season; growers brace for cold temperatures

Wednesday marked the first freeze warning this growing season.
Wednesday marked the first freeze warning this growing season.(Timo Newton-Syms / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday marked the first freeze warning this growing season.

A freeze warning is only in effect when growing season is in full swing and when the temperature is expected to dip below 28 F, the last freeze warning was issued in October of last year.

Freeze warnings creates problem for local growers like wine maker, Rainer Thoma.

“When we hit, let’s say in four weeks to the 20-degree mark, I think most machines will not be able to save our crop again.” Thoma said.

Low temperatures impact everything from grapevines to peach trees. If growers don’t have a plan in place, they risk losing their entire crop.

Thoma said, “You can lose up to 50% of your crop.”

There are measures growers can take, however; to prevent losing their entire crop. Thoma said his neighbor used a micro sprinkler system to produce heat for his peach trees.

“When you run these overnight when it’s cold, they basically produce heat by freezing water.” Thoma said.

Thoma also said growers will often use wind machines to heat up crops. Wind machines pull warmer air down into orchards, vineyards, or fields and raise the temperature to save the crops.

The freeze warnings will subside as the weather gets warmer and crops are able to withstand overnight temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the...
Changes at the Mesa County landfill
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles
Wind will ease tonight. It won't go away, and it's going to turn colder to set us up for a...
Wind eases, Freeze Watch issued
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Athlete of the Week Ryker Harsha
Athlete of the Week: Ryker Harsha
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in mail theft
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Whitman Park
City conducts spring maintenance with closure of Whitman Park