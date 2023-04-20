Another damaging freeze is likely Friday morning, then slow warming begins

A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night and Friday morning where we'll be cold enough...
A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night and Friday morning where we'll be cold enough again for unprotected crops to be damaged.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another night of subfreezing temperatures is likely, and it could mean damage to crops and sensitive vegetation that isn’t protected.

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Friday for all of the Grand Valley and extending along Highway 50 through Delta and Montrose and surrounding areas. This includes Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Clifton, Fruitvale, Orchard Mesa, the Red Lands, Mack, Delta, Paonia, Hotchkiss, Orchard City, Crawford, Montrose, Olathe, Fairview, and Vernal.

The Weather Setup

The weather setup hasn’t changed much. Slow-moving low pressure is centered over the Dakotas. The counter-clockwise wind flow around the low pressure is funneling colder air from Canada to Western Colorado. Occasional, some Pacific moisture gets embedded within the wind flow. That moisture blows overhead in the form of clouds, and we can get some occasional light rain or snow from those clouds, too.

Warmer Changes

The low pressure will begin moving eastward on Friday and even more on Saturday. That will help limit and then shut down that cold air flow. A new disturbance will approach from the west and offer a more noticeable boost in our temperatures on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will offer some rain, too.

Our Next 24 Hours

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Friday. This evening will be mainly cloudy. Brief light rain or snow is possible but most areas won’t get anything. Sunset is at 7:56 PM. We’ll cool from middle 40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 25 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly cloudy with perhaps a peek of the sun early. High temperatures will be near 55 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, and 58 degrees acround Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the...
Changes at the Mesa County landfill
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison

Latest News

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast April 20, 2023
Clouds to increase later in the day as mountain snow continues
A damaging freeze is likely Thursday morning and again on Friday morning, Early-season crops...
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Wednesday 4.19.23
A damaging freeze is likely Thursday morning and again on Friday morning. Early-season crops...
Freeze Warning issued for Thu morning & Fri morning
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast April 19, 2023
Another windy day expected along with mountain snow