Wind eases, Freeze Watch issued

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM Tuesday evening for most of Colorado’s Western Slope. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are still possible. Wind will gradually diminish, but 15-30 mph gusts are possible overnight and especially on Tuesday.

New Information: Freeze Watch Issued

A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight Wednesday night through 10 AM Thursday for the Highway 50 Corridor between the Utah and the Montrose County Line down Highway 550. Wednesday morning low temperatures will range from mid-to-upper 20s. We’ll be cold enough that new outdoor vegetation can be damage or killed. Cover and protect any vegetation you don’t want to be damaged.

Our Weather Setup

A swirl of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is passing north of us - over Montana. High pressure over the Midwest will block the forward motion of the approaching low pressure, locking it in place over eastern Montana and the Dakotas. The low pressure will sit there and funnel cold air southward from Canada. Injections of Pacific moisture from the west will wrap into the flow of the low pressure’s circulation. That will set us up for a cloudy and cold Wednesday and Thursday. The low pressure will start shifting eastward on Friday, so the clouds will start breaking up. Sunshine will increase, and we’ll start warming up again this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with 15-30 mph winds with gusts to 40-50 mph. Sunset is at 7:54 PM. We’ll cool from upper 60s around 6 PM to mid-50s by 10 PM, and wind will gradually diminish. Still, some occasional gusts to 20-30 mph are possible overnight and through Wednesday. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez.

