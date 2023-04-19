WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop

Police in South Carolina pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music played on spoons, a saw, and a guitar.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (CNN) – Officers in South Carolina experienced anything but a typical traffic stop on Sunday.

Police pulled a man over in Pickens, located in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The North Carolina man then serenaded the officers.

First, he played the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, followed by a guitar.

The officers said they enjoyed the traffic stop concert.

The man left without getting a ticket from police, which was music to his ears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles
Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the...
Changes at the Mesa County landfill
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Multiple liens have been filed on properties owned by Bob Scott RV.
Liens filed against Grand Junction RV dealer

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden discusses economic plan, deficit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Murder charges for 2 teens in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting
The suspects have each been charged with four counts of reckless murder.
Teens arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 party shooting