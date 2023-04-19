Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week

By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:43 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Felix!

Felix was listed as one of our pets of the week last week, but now he’s ready to make his television debut. This 10-year-old boy is unique and will rub all over your legs to ask for attention and pets. He has a silly and entertaining personality and will follow you from room to room chirping and meowing. In his previous home, Felix was not a fan of the dogs or the young kids he lived with. He would do best in a home where his quirky personality is appreciated and he receives plenty of attention. Felix enjoys lounging on the outdoor “catio” at the shelter. He was declawed by a previous owner, so he should not be outdoors unattended.

If you cannot commit to adoption, you can foster Felix. For more information, call 970-434-7337.

