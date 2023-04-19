New community centers planned

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you on Monday how Mesa County Commissioners planned to spend almost $5 million for a community hall in De Beque and $485,000 to remodel the Clifton Community Hall.

It turns out voters approved the community halls back in 1981. Supporters say it’s welcome news for a county dotted with smaller towns needing gathering spaces.

“In Mesa County, we’re really unique. A lot of our population is not in city limits, so we want to make sure that our rural areas also have a place where they can come together and gather,” said Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel. “I think this is just a really great opportunity for De Beque to have something like this.”

Daniel says the next steps involve ensuring the community can weigh in on the project. We’ll track this story over the summer.

