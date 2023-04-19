Highline lake re-fills after treating zebra mussles

Zebra mussels are small, freshwater generalists that can survive in a wide range of conditions.
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several reservoirs across the state of Colorado have tested positive for Zebra mussels throughout the last 20 years.

They reproduce fast, and can start at just one year of age.

They can reproduce 30 thousand to one million new mussels per year, so Colorado parks and wildlife know how important quick action is with this invasive species.

The mussels can clog the inside of water pipes, costing millions in repairs.

They also get rid of native algae that native species use for food, they’re also sharp enough to cut skin if you come in contact with one.

You can follow this link to a Map showing Zebra and Quagga mussels across the U.S.

Pueblo State Park, Grandby reservoir, Grand Lake, Shadow Mountain reservoir, Willow Creek, are just a few places in Colorado where Zebra Mussels were found.

The map shows that those areas are now de-listed and the mussels have since been eradicated.

Right now, CPW says Highline Lake is the only water body in Colorado with a known infestation of Zebra Mussels.

Efforts to control and kill the spread began in January, Officials drained the lake just enough to expose the mussels living on the perimeter, while still allowing fish to swim freely and unharmed.

Next came the application of Earthtec QZ.

It’s an EPA approved copper based chemical meant to kill mussels that did not die off naturally.

The lake was treated three times since March 1st.

Once a week CPW and Highline officials will test the water along shorelines to monitor their mitigation efforts.

It’s a five year process before highline can be declared eradicated.

Any boat leaving the lake over the next five years will receive a blue slip after a decontamination process.

Do not lose the slip, officials will need to see it if you plan on going to another lake.

“We’re hoping that we can say Highline was the first and five years from now we can say Highline has been the only lake and we’ve been able to successfully eradicate zebra mussels from it,” said Rachael Gonzales the public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

We’ll keep you updated on the next water testing.

