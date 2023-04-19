High snowpack leads to higher mosquito population

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With temperatures on the rise, the snowpack is melting creating an enormous breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The Grand River Mosquito Control District announced they are bracing for an influx of mosquitoes due to the unseasonably wet winter we have had across the state.

Snowpack in Colorado alone sits at 150%. Once this melts it will create standing water-perfect for mosquitoes to lay their eggs in.

Grand River Mosquito District said they monitor about 2500 breeding sites along the Western Slope every week.

Workers test the water for mosquito larva and if any is found, they apply a bacteria to the pond the larva ingest and ultimately die from.

Tim Moore, the district manager for Grand River Mosquito Control District, said the melted snowpack will also provide life for lava laid years ago.

“Mosquitoes that lay their eggs in a dry area, the egg will stay preserved for up to ten years until it gets wet again.” Moore said.

When water hits these floodplain areas, an abundance of adult mosquitoes will be hatched.

Community members are urged to keep the mosquito population low by draining any standing bodies of water on their properties. You can drill holes in the bottom of garbage and recycling bins to eliminate water build up.

If you are going to be outside, Grand River Mosquito Control District said to use bug repellent and wear loose, bright colored clothing to avoid being bitten by the pesky insect.

