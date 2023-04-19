CPW provides guidance on wolf restoration and management plan at April meeting

Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After five public meetings around the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided staff with the Revised Draft Wolf Restoration and Management, all based on public comment.

One proposed change is that compensation for livestock killed by wolves would be capped at $15,000 per animal. That doesn’t include veterinary expenses for livestock or guarding and herding animals. It could total up to $30,000 per animal.

The proposed changes can be found here, and the complete Revised Draft Plan is available for review here.

The Final Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and associated regulations are expected to be adopted at the next commission meeting on May 3-4 in Glenwood Springs.

