City conducts spring maintenance with closure of Whitman Park

Whitman Park
Whitman Park((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will close Whitman Park from 8 a.m. Monday, April 24, until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 1, due to the annual seasonal maintenance of local parks.

The work at Whitman Park will include turning on the water, trimming trees, and fertilizing, among other tasks.

According to the city, routine maintenance is conducted at all city parks, and in some locations, maintenance work is more efficient and safer when the parks are empty.

