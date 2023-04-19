Bill passed to move $10 million to Western Slope universities

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Representative, Marc Catlin, introduced and passed a bill providing more funding to Western Slope universities.

SB23-250, the Transfer from Severance Tax Operations Cash Fund, requires the state treasurer to transfer $6 million to Colorado Mesa University and $4 million to Western Colorado University.

CMU’s money will be put toward its geothermal exchange system. Western Colorado University’s money will be put toward additional teaching and lab space for its petroleum geology program.

The bill received bi-partisan support and is set to be signed by Governor Jared Polis.

