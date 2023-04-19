Another windy day expected along with mountain snow

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast April 19, 2023
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast April 19, 2023
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Alerts:

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and expire Thursday at 10 am. Therefore, protecting plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation from below-freezing temperatures would be best.

Throughout our Wednesday:

Cloud cover will continue to hang around the Western Slope as most locations sit under overcast skies throughout the day. Winds will continue to stay breezy but will subside, leading to wind gusts reaching up to thirty-five miles per hour (mph) instead of the 50-60 mph that occurred on Tuesday. Temperatures have fallen since yesterday, sitting in the lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose today.

The High Country will receive another helping of snowfall throughout the day. While it will not bring any winter storm activity, traveling can still be messy over mountain passes, and roads can be slick in spots, so driving slowly and carefully is advised. Snowfall total accumulations for most locations will range from one to two inches. However, some areas can have localized high amounts reaching around two to four and up to six inches for elevations above ten-thousand feet.

The remainder of the week:

Temperatures will barely improve for Grand Junction and Montrose throughout the workweek as temperatures stay in the lower fifties. Montrose will fall to the upper forties Thursday before returning to the fifties on Friday. Our Thursday will become another repeat of our Wednesday, with winds staying breezy and temperatures staying in the lower fifties. The high country will see some spotty snow showers around the afternoon and taper off towards the evening.

By the weekend, temperatures will improve on Saturday, whereas the sixties will arrive on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles
Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the...
Changes at the Mesa County landfill
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Multiple liens have been filed on properties owned by Bob Scott RV.
Liens filed against Grand Junction RV dealer

Latest News

Wind will ease tonight. It won't go away, and it's going to turn colder to set us up for a...
Wind eases, Freeze Watch issued
Wind will ease tonight. It won't go away, and it's going to turn colder to set us up for a...
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday 4.18.23
Increasing gusty winds will cause the fire danger to spike across the Western Slope this...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds elevate fire danger this afternoon
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 4/18