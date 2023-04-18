Plans to design new Rec Center underway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Plans for Grand Junction’s new Recreation Center are moving forward after voter input.

With the outcome of the municipal election at an end, plans to build Grand Junction’s Rec Center are moving forward after City Council adopted the plan for it last year.

City Council is now requesting proposals for the design of the center along with a separate proposal over who will be the construction manager and general contractor.

The proposed design is expected to be accepted by the city in 2-3 months. It will take an estimated 18 months after designing is completed for construction to take place.

Part of the Rec Center funding is coming from the 0.14% sales tax increase which will start July 1, 2023. The city is also pursuing grant options to help with the funding.

