Montrose County issues apology for voter list error

(KJCT)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Colo. (KJCT) - A list of citizens initially presumed to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Olathe Fire District Election on May 2 included a number of Montrose County citizens that are not yet eligible to vote.

The county’s clerk & recorder said that the list of ineligible voters were a number of 16 and 17 year-olds who were included by mistake. Elaborating on the error, county officials said, “When a person obtains a driver’s license, they are automatically registered to vote in Colorado. These individuals cannot vote until they turn 18-years-old.”

Out of all of the ballots mailed out by the county, officials say that around 90 ballots were sent to minors by mistake. If you receive one of these ineligible ballots, the county asks that you destroy it.

The ballots sent to minors will not be counted, says the county.

The Clerk & Recorders Office said that it provided a corrected list of voters as soon as the error was noticed, and says that it has added an extra step to make sure the mistake does not happen again.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles
KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for Western Colorado. The primary impacts are...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong wind & high fire danger likely Tuesday
Multiple liens have been filed on properties owned by Bob Scott RV.
Liens filed against Grand Junction RV dealer
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison

Latest News

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
GRPOTW
Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Mesa County Commissioners urge local control over wolves
Mesa County Commissioners urge local control over wolves