Mesa County issues no burn advisory

A no burn advisory is in effect due to high winds in Mesa County.
A no burn advisory is in effect due to high winds in Mesa County.(MGN)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has issued a no burn advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officials stated that the order was issued due to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Weather service experts say that wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not recommended by the county. Alternatives suggested by county officials include:

  • Take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, 3071 US Hwy 50. Open Wed-Sat from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself
  • Rent or borrow a wood chipper for tree and shrub trimmings

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for Western Colorado. The primary impacts are...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong wind & high fire danger likely Tuesday
Multiple liens have been filed on properties owned by Bob Scott RV.
Liens filed against Grand Junction RV dealer
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison

Latest News

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
‘I feel manipulated,’ daughter says at mother’s murder trial
Montrose County issues apology for voter list error
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
GRPOTW
Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week