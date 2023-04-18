Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction man once convicted of double murder from 1996 is now free. A jury found Verle Mangum guilty of first and second degree murder in 2003.

Prosecutors claimed he murdered Janet Davis and Jennifer, 11, her daughter.

The judge gave him life without parole.

But in 2019, a Glenwood Springs judge ruled that Mangum’s defense attorney didn’t do a good enough job and Mangum deserved a new trial.

In 2021, the Mesa County District Attorney’s office said a re-trial was going to happen...

Then last March, the same Glenwood Springs judge ordered the charges against Mangum be dismissed because his right to a speedy trial was violated.

The DA’s office appealed, but the appeals court agreed, and the state dropped all the charges.

Mangum was released at the end of March this year and he can’t be tried on the same case again.

