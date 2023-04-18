Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Olive!

Olive is a special dog for a special adopter. She’s 4-years-old and weighs 79lbs. This girl is very sweet and loves people but could afford to lose a couple of pounds. She may be blind in 1 eye and may not hear out of one ear, but in general she is able to see and hear just fine. She walks great on leash, and she wants to give you all of her love!

As always, if you cannot commit to adoption, you can foster. You can call Grand Rivers at 970-257-0070.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.