Funding bill for Colorado Mesa and Western universities advances, Gov. Polis expected to sign

Colorado State Capitol in Denver
Colorado State Capitol in Denver(Gray TV)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A new bill has advanced in the Colorado legislature that would appropriate roughly $6 million to Colorado Mesa University to implement a geothermal exchange system.

In addition, $4 million will be sent to Western Colorado University to create more teaching and laboratory space for its petroleum geology program and to expand the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department.

Representative and sponsor Marc Catlin of Montrose County said, “On the Western Slope, opportunities for expanding education should be taken seriously. Mesa’s geothermal program is expected to lower the cost of tuition, while expansion of the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department will bring more educational opportunities to Western. Our number one export on the Western Slope is our kids. This money will increase opportunities for our kids to stay and thrive at home.”

Other sponsors in the Colorado House of Representatives include Democrat Shannon Bird, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Democrat Kyle Mullica.

The bill is bipartisan and, with overwhelming approval reported by state legislators, is set to be signed by Governor Jared Polis.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for Western Colorado. The primary impacts are...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong wind & high fire danger likely Tuesday
Multiple liens have been filed on properties owned by Bob Scott RV.
Liens filed against Grand Junction RV dealer
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison

Latest News

Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the...
Changes at the Mesa County landfill
Barry Morphew’s attorney files investigation request against Chaffee County DA
Lawyers for missing woman’s husband want DA to be punished
The Colorado capitol.
Bill to keep kids from being prosecuted for some crimes advances in state house
Looking to the future: Mesa County’s new master plan is almost done
Looking to the future: Mesa County’s new master plan is almost done