FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds elevate fire danger this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Strong gusty winds and a spike in the fire danger will be the biggest story of an otherwise dry and warm afternoon around the Western Slope.

Strong, Gusty Winds Expected

Sustained winds of 15-25 miles per hour with multiple gusts between 30 and 35 miles per hour have already been reported at Grand Junction Regional Airport through the morning, and strong winds will continue to increase into the afternoon. Most locations around the Western Slope will see wind gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour, though some gusts could get as high as 50, 55, or 60 miles per hour. Strongest winds should peak between 3 PM and 5 PM across much of the region, then we’ll start to see a steady calming of the winds through the evening. Some minor tree limb damage is possible, and we could see some blowing dust at times as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM for areas including Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, De Beque, Parachute, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Nucla, Dove Creek, Cortez, Durango, Rangley, Meeker, Craig, and Moab.

Increased Fire Danger

As winds continue to increase, we’ll also see the fire danger increase across the Western Slope. Ingredients are already in place that would make fires very easy to ignite through the afternoon, and those strong, gusty winds will easily spread around any fires that do ignite. Similar to the gusty winds, the peak fire danger will generally be between 3 PM and 5 PM--but burning is not recommended through the rest of the day.

Midweek Mountain Rain and Snow

The system that is bringing these strong winds and elevated fire danger to the region today will bring rain and snow mostly to the higher elevations on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the snow starts north of Interstate 70 before sunrise Wednesday morning, then spread across the Book Cliffs and southward toward the Grand Mesa and the High Country between 5 AM and 7 AM. Rain and snow will continue to fall over the higher elevations of the region, including portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains through much of the rest of the day. We’ll mention a small chance of rain in the valleys, but the air along the valley floors will likely be too dry for any sort of significant rainfall. We’ll see much of the same on Thursday, with much of the rain and snow once again falling over the higher elevations.

Weekend Warm Up

We’ll start seeing a little more sunshine again on Friday, but highs will be unseasonably cool in the lower to middle 50s. A steady warm up will continue across the region under partly to mostly cloudy skies through the weekend and into early next week. Expect middle to upper 50s on Saturday, lower to middle 60s on Sunday, and upper 60s to lower 70s on Monday.

Next 24 Hours

Gusty winds between 35 and 45 miles per hour with some gusts as high as 55 or 60 miles per hour will continue to be possible through early this evening. Clouds will also be on the increase again through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will become more prevalent across the region tonight and into early Wednesday morning with lows falling into the middle and upper 30s. Rain and snow will be most likely over the higher elevations through the day on Wednesday, but a quick shower cannot be completely ruled out. We’ll see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the lower 50s.

