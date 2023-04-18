County Commissioners set to vote on Clifton Community Hall remodel

By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - County Commissioners are set to consider a remodel of the current Clifton Community Hall.

The remodel is going to be for the Sheriff’s Office substation, but critics of the remodel said citizens of Clifton will lose a sense of community with this decision.

Board members for the Clifton Community Hall were notified in January of 2023 they need to vacate the current hall. Members say they were caught off guard because they thought they had a partnership with Commissioners over keeping the hall open.

“We were somewhat disappointed simply because throughout 2021-2022, we were under the impression that there would be a partnership, so the January 2023 letter caught us off guard. What we wanted was an immediate meeting with the county commissioner so we could discuss moving forward.” David Combs, President of the Clifton Community Hall said.

A county spokesperson said no one was caught off guard, they said board members and Commissioners had several meetings over the fate of the hall.

Board members have proposed the idea of paying the rent on the hall for another 6-8 months to give residents enough time to find an alternate community hall.

Commissioners have proposed the use of the community center in Orchard Mesa, but Combs is against it.

“In order to rent those facilities, the cost can be twice as much, the orchard Mesa facilities, you rent there, and it can go anywhere from 700 to $1,300, and that includes having to have your own security, having to pay your own insurances.” Combs said.

The new Clifton Community Center broke ground in Fall of last year and is expected to be complete by 2024.

