Colorado State Patrol asks drivers to "Give Some Space"

Construction projects affecting traffic for next week.
Construction projects affecting traffic for next week.(Pixabay)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With a lot of road construction underway throughout the community, Colorado State Patrol wants to remind drivers to be mindful of the road workers and other drivers.

One-third of Colorado construction zone crashes are caused by tailgating. Despite the lower speed limits and high-visibility warning signs, state troopers investigated over 1,000 crashes in construction zones across the state.

They say to give some space between you and the driver in front of you. By driving closer to the vehicle in front of you’re decreasing the time and room you have to react to the driver braking or swerving.

“If you notice someone is following you too closely, try to remain as patient as you can,” said Trooper Jordan Lampkin. “Definitely don’t try to take matters into your own hands by brake checking or any other kind of reckless driving tactics that way. So try to remain patient; hopefully, they’ll realize they’re following too closely.”

