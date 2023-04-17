Temperatures to continue to warm to be followed by cooler temperatures and strong winds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

Clear skies will continue throughout the remainder of our Sunday as temperatures will continue to stay comfortable. Temperatures will reach a low of forty in Grand Junction and Delt and upper thirties for Montrose.

For our Monday, similar conditions will be present for the morning and afternoon hours as temperatures will start the morning in the lower forties and gradually warm to the lower seventies by the evening hours. However, cloud cover will slowly start moving in by the evening and nighttime hours, but not everywhere will sit under overcast skies.

Upcoming Week:

By Tuesday, a cold front will slowly approach the state and usher in cooler temperatures and stronger winds. Wind gusts can reach up to fifty miles per hour (mph) for the San Juans and our valleys, around forty mph. Cloud cover will start to increase, leading to partly sunny skies. Temperatures in Grand Junction will remain in the lower seventies, but Delta and Montrose will ease back into the upper sixties.

Delta and our southern locations will continue to have gusty winds for Wednesday and Thursday, and blowing dust will continue.

By Wednesday, temperatures for all three locations will fall into the mid to lower fifties. The fifty-degree range will continue throughout the remainder of the workweek. Montrose will remain in the fifties by Saturday, but Grand Junction and Delta will hop back into the sixties by the weekend.

