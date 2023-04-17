American Red Cross CO chapter talks natural disasters and volunteer month

For the entirety of March, volunteers who give blood will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card through email and automatically enter a drawing for a chance to win $3,000.
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re looking for a group to volunteer with, American Red Cross has you covered.

April is volunteer appreciation month and the CO chapter is looking for volunteers to fill open spots. Christie Caster, Executive Director, says, “90 percent of our workforce are volunteers, we could not carry out our mission without them, so we want to take this time to celebrate our volunteers and give them an extra thank you for all they do for us.”

American Red Cross is looking for volunteers, especially those are willing to respond to disasters. You can sign up here.

