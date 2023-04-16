What’s in a river?

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an...
FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigation canal, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Maricopa, Ariz. A Native American tribe in Arizona has reached a deal with the U.S. government not to use some of its Colorado River water rights in return for $150 million and funding for a pipeline project. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Flooding is an essential part of a river’s ecosystem.

Colorado native fish like the Pike Minnow, the Razorback Sucker, the Humpback Chup, and the Bony Tail are all endangered species that rely on seasonal flooding of the Colorado river.

When the river floods, surrounding floodplains are moistened, allowing for seeds like the Cotton Wood to take root.

The Cotton Wood is a native tree to Colorado, growing along the rivers edge.

They need very wet soil in order to grow.

These trees create shady regions for fish to cool down and lay eggs.

Unfortunately Cotton Woods are dying off due to invasive plants like the Tamarisk and Russian Olive.

Originally, Tamarisks were to be used for shore stabilization to combat erosion, but now their deep root systems allow for more water uptake.

Often outcompeting native vegetation.

They armor our river banks, not allowing for the natural flow of water.

Even the attempt at controlling the spread of Tamarisks creates issues.

The Tamarisk beetle was released in 2001 to slowly kill the plant, but when these low-lying trees die, a wildfire could use them as kindling called a ladder fuel.

Ladder fuel could create bigger fires, spreading to greater distances and harming many more native specimens.

Rivers Edge West is a non profit organization in the Grand Valley that started in the late 90s.

They are dedicated to riparian health and river conservation, with ton’s of educational opportunities.

