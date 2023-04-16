Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

